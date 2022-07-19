I am writing this to let you know the excellent care I had at Adventist Health and Rideout hospital.
I was there for severe pneumonia and I went in having to have 12L of high flow oxygen. It was a blessing to make it out of surgery despite everything stacked against me.
The time I spent there made it clear why I have heard it be referred to as the new Rideout, my experience in no way reflected the negative things I so often hear about the hospital and staff. The nurses were extremely professional, the therapists amazing, and all the care providers were extremely responsive and timely.
I went in for a broken hip as well, and the surgeons were remarkable. Reputation is like fine china, easily broken and hard to repair. That is what has happened at Adventist Health and Rideout, they’ve too long had this bad reputation hanging over them despite having many caring, dedicated people working hard to make it run as phenomenally as it does.
I would not hesitate to go to Rideout for any future health problems, they are amazing and I know they will take great care of me no matter the issue. We are lucky to have a hospital as amazing as Adventist Health and Rideout in this community.