I want to know why are more houses being built in the country when the people who live in the country don’t want more houses. There goes are countryiving. It’s not right especially when we didn’t get a say about it.. Plus they complain about not enough water in our state but they’ll let the water trucks waste water to build these places. Shouldn’t the farmers get water first? Plus more houses means more water usage...doesn’t make any sense at all. So what’s up with this crap?
Debbie Holden
Marysville
