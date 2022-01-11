I was very interested to read your excellent article about the proposed low-income housing project in Yuba City [City considering low-income housing at inn, Dec. 27, 2021]. It was encouraging to learn that some of our most prominent civic leaders have collaborated to put forth a detailed proposal to convert the declining Bonanza Inn motel into 130 low-income efficiency apartments. This could go a long way toward easing the critical housing shortage which plagues our community and is one of the factors creating homelessness.
The proposal was submitted by Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, and seeks to partner with the City of Yuba City to apply for grant money through the state’s Homekey 2.0 program. If granted, it would be part of a 1.45 billion dollar fund awarded to California through the 2020 federal CARES Act, and would require no local funds whatsoever. What a deal!
Mr. Hale says the grant money would completely cover the costs of property acquisition, renovations, and supplemental program funding. Habitat for Humanity has already been successful in a similar venture at a former motel on Highway 99 south of Oswald Road. It is now called Harmony Village and has over 60 efficiency units for low-income tenants who are now permanently housed.
Local residents near the Bonanza Inn have been complaining about its deterioration in recent years since its acquisition by an out-of-town owner. This project would provide major renovations and repairs, including conversion to a gated community for greater security. One would think these measures would enhance nearby property values, but it seems some residents fear the opposite. Perhaps this is merely another example of NIMBY thinking. Some people just fear change – even change for the better!
The Yuba City Council will meet on January 18 to consider agreeing to jointly apply for the state funding. Councilmembers will be voting whether or not to take this opportunity to add much needed low-income housing for our entire community. The need for this is great and no local funds are required. If readers want to see this project realized, then let your Councilmembers know of your support. Remind them that Yuba City residents will remember who voted to improve our city and who might have voted to stand in the way!
Richard Cray,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.