I am writing because of my deep concern over the damaging proposals in HR 1 and the destruction they will have on the integrity of the election process in America. Here are my concerns:
1) HR 1 unconstitutionally removes election authority from the states and places the federal government in control of our voting system. This makes organized corruption easier and more enticing. Our Founding Fathers recognized the risk of controlled elections and intentionally placed this power within individual states.
2) It automatically registers people to vote based on government and private records, and individuals who do not wish to vote will be forced to decline their registration. This creates a much larger list of low-interest registrants which provides a greater opportunity to steal ballots and fraudulently vote.
3) It tracks and makes public every single donation dollar. This will have a chilling impact on people who want to donate but are afraid because of the potential for harassment and voter intimidation.
4) It changes the Federal Election Commission from a neutral body into a partisan controlled group with little accountability to the voters. This reduces protection for honest elections and places them under the control of whatever party is currently in power.
America needs our leaders to stand up and demand honest and accurate elections of verified votes for our nation’s future to be secure. I urge you to contact our US Senators, Diane Feinstein and Alex Padilla to express your opposition to this poor legislation.
Gary Underhill,
Yuba City
