David Hudspeth, in his Wednesday May 3 letter to the Editor entitled “Trust and Confidence” infers that US citizens should have faith in our government and other institutions.  He says, “There is a segment of our population that now professes a lack of trust and confidence in our government, science, law enforcement, academia and media.”   The implication is that Mr. Hudspeth does have trust and confidence in these institutions he listed.  

The fact is that Mr. Hudspeth’s trust and confidence in our government would be greatly destroyed if President Trump or any other conservative candidate were elected in 2024.  Let’s fast backward.   Did he have confidence in our government when Trump was in the White House?  Are you kidding me? He implicates himself of what he accuses.   He tries, slyly, to shame the reader into believing his rhetoric even though it is void of fact but heavy on subjective accusation without suggesting viable solutions.  

