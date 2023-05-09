David Hudspeth, in his Wednesday May 3 letter to the Editor entitled “Trust and Confidence” infers that US citizens should have faith in our government and other institutions. He says, “There is a segment of our population that now professes a lack of trust and confidence in our government, science, law enforcement, academia and media.” The implication is that Mr. Hudspeth does have trust and confidence in these institutions he listed.
The fact is that Mr. Hudspeth’s trust and confidence in our government would be greatly destroyed if President Trump or any other conservative candidate were elected in 2024. Let’s fast backward. Did he have confidence in our government when Trump was in the White House? Are you kidding me? He implicates himself of what he accuses. He tries, slyly, to shame the reader into believing his rhetoric even though it is void of fact but heavy on subjective accusation without suggesting viable solutions.
Here is an analogy: If a patient arrives at an ER or hospital with at least three significant issues such as diabetes, excess weight, and high blood pressure, that patient is considered fragile. It is similar with our government. Likewise, do we have three or more unstable issues facing our nation that are influenced by governmental policies? Yes! For example, we have issues at our Southern border; we have FBI’s collusion with Twitter that was exposed when the Twitter Files were released; we have soaring consumer prices. Are we even allowed to address such concerns? Has our First Amendment right of descent and free expression been canceled?
Mr. Hudspeth seems to think that US citizens should have absolute trust in our Government, science, law enforcement, academia and media. But what about the Chinese balloon we shot down after it traversed the US mainland? President Biden and the media initially announced that all sensitive military sites were protected. But then we later learned that China had gained significant information prior to it being destroyed. What about the Covid-19 lock down and children not allowed to attend school? Sweden did not close schools for students under age 16 nor lock down their citizens - with no ill effects from the virus. What about the Great Barrington Declaration involving some 42 thousand medical doctors? They agreed that lockdowns were not necessary but were subsequently ridiculed and silenced by the media. What about the WOKE doctrine being taught to our military? Being WOKE means you attribute all racial disparities to the skin color of the white European. The theory implies that this defect is deeply systemic at the subconscious level. Will our military be strengthened or weakened by this teaching?
It is folly to assume that any government is beyond reproach! Trust and confidence in our government will occur only when our government practices “by the people and for the people,” and not ”to the people in spite of the people.” A quote from President George Washington: “Government…like fire, is a dangerous servant and a fearful master: never for a moment should it be left to irresponsible action.”