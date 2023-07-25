We just lost an iconic structure to devastating fire, the 9th St. Marysville, CA. "Icehouse". I was there 1979 thru 1982, and in those days it was "Midvalley Ice co". At some point prior to that it was "U.S. cold storage". I was told an account that very many years ago, there was a fire at the Fire Dep't. just across the street, and the equipment malfunctioned, requiring the firemen and icehouse workers to form a gang line across the street and pass buckets of ice along to control the fire.
A shout out to those who worked beside me during my time: Ron, Dale, Curt, John, Henry, Albert (Vic) aka "Grandpa Vic" to a few, Walter, Doyle, Billy, Stanley, Richard, Mark, Elvestio, I'm sure others. Ice truckers: Max, Bob, Mr. Brainard, others. Management: Phil (who stayed a long time), Bud & Bud, John, & Berle in engineering. Some of you saw my daughter Crystal when she was born because I had to bring her to show her off.