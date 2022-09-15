When I first arrived in the U.S., things were noticeably cheaper and the pace of life was slower: gasoline was 18 cents a gallon up until 1970. Both have changed for the worse. I feel like Ichabod Crane – out of place and out of time. The price of everything is skyrocketing. What justifies a one-night stay in a hospital being forty-thousand dollars? Before any holiday, common practice for big grocery store outlets is to raise prices of food items for profits. One wonders if there shouldn't be a regulatory body. Are we aware of what we are ingesting in the way of chemicals in the foods we eat every day?
Of greater concern is agribusiness that have overtaken the land of the smaller farmers.