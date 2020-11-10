The election is over and will likely remain over.
Trump is doing what he has done his entire life when things don’t go his way, having a temper tantrum.
As with any child having a tantrum, ignoring him is the surest way to put an end to the screaming, heel stomping, and holding his breath ‘till he turns blue.
If we ignore him … he will go away.
Barbara Stevenson,
Yuba City
