The election is over and will likely remain over. 

Trump is doing what he has done his entire life when things don’t go his way, having a temper tantrum.

As with any child having a tantrum, ignoring him is the surest way to put an end to the screaming, heel stomping, and holding his breath ‘till he turns blue.

If we ignore him … he will go away.

 

Barbara Stevenson,

Yuba City

