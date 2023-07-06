We live off Southland for 30+ years. Every year illegal fireworks are used. Seems every year large, largest and biggest explosions are attained by dam near every home owner. I used to call in what I could say 50 cal, full dynamite sticks, acetylene balloons and beyond. This year I said the hell with it all, don't care. Since the pure insanity continues many days before the 4th and after. How many folds bigger, couldn't fathom. I do know I've been told by many, $1000 fine is nothing compared to 10s of thousands in fun. To me its allowed and uncontrolled and a dam joke.
Kevin Fairfield