What’s another name for the word innuendo? The term that comes to my mind is “sucker punch.” That’s where you hit someone where they have no opportunity to defend themselves. As a minister, I am privy to a lot of very personal information about people. If I had a grudge against someone, and was angry enough to distort the truth, I could really damage their reputation. But I try not to do so. When it comes to innuendo, I like to do a word play. What bad behavior you accuse someone of is “in the end what you do.” Sadly, the accuser counts on the fact that the person they accuse has too much good character to defend themselves or strike back in kind. BTW Did I forget to tell you about what this other minister did…? Yes, it is an epidemic in our country, nowadays! So, stick to first-hand info and make sure you trust the source.
Pastor Berni Fricke,
Faith Lutheran Church
