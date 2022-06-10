Thank you very much for continuing to publicize the facts that expose the incompetency of North Yuba Water District (NYWD). I would like to respond to some bad math that is being thrown around by people who do not have the facts.
South Feather Water and Power Agency (SFWPA) offered to repair NYWD’s ditch in 2021 for $250,000. They offered to get the Forbestown Ditch (FTD) up to 30 cfs (cubic feet per second) in five days and reduce losses from 35% to 10%.
NYWD refused that offer.
SFWPA has historically only taken 11 cfs twice for a few days in 2015. The average amount taken by SFWPA is historically 7 cfs – this can be easily calculated by viewing the readily available water data that goes back to 2010. In 2022, SFWPA wrote to NYWD informing them that they would only take 7 cfs this year.
Forbestown Ditch (FTD) can run 24 cfs (again these data are readily available). If there is a 35% loss, that leaves 15.6 cfs for all services. 7 cfs goes to SFWPA. That leaves 8.6 for NYWD.
The NYWD Treatment Plant only uses 0.7 cfs (not 1.6). That leaves 7.9 cfs for irrigation customers.
Full irrigation seasons use an average of 7 cfs. It only takes 7 cfs to deliver a full irrigation season to all customers.
Therefore, even with zero water from Dry Creek, there is plenty of water for irrigation customers this year, as there was last year as well. Further, if NYWD would accept SFWPA’s generous and gracious offer to repair the FTD, we would have 30 cfs available and only a 10% loss, leaving 27 cfs available.
This is the REAL math based on data that can be readily obtained from the state and SFWPA.
Dr. Gretchen Flohr
Former elected director, Division 4, NYWD
