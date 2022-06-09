Dear Editor: DO SOME SIMPLE MATH!
There has been several inflammatory articles written about no irrigation water for the North Yuba Water District. As has been repeatedly stated, Irrigation water needs "Mother Nature's help. No extra water in Dry Creek plus a drought year equals not enough flow in the DOHIC (Dobbins Oregon House irrigation canal).
Simple math: 22 cfs at top of UFD (Upper Forbestown Ditch) less 35% historic loss equals 14.6 cfs at end of UFD. Less 11 cfs for SFWPA leaves 3.6 cfs for NYWD. Then 1.6 cfs for Treatment Plant and domestic customers equals 2 cfs for irrigation diversion. Add the gracious offer to buy 3.5 cfs to 4 cfs from SFWPA you get 6 cfs so far. Dry Creek had only 1 cfs available, middle of last month. That gives a grand total of 6.5 cfs to 7 cfs, if Dry Creek holds its total and doesn't reduce its flow. The DOHIC needs 12 cfs to wet the entire canal and 9 cfs to run an irrigation season. WHERE IS THE WATER IN THIS DROUGHT YEAR TO HAVE AN IRRIGATION SEASON?? DO THE MATH!
Or Irrigators, do some of your own home / ranch / farm work and haul your own water from SFWPA to your location/ ranch/ farm! 2,000 gallons an hour will go a long way to slow the effects of no irrigation water. You hauling your own water will be cheaper than buying FOF water, as has reportedly happened in past years. Cheaper than hiring lawyers.
John Brueggeman
Brownsville