King George III, King of Great Britain from 1760 to 1820, tried to suppress the fledgling American colonies into subjugation. He sent the World’s greatest army (at that time) to reign in the American colonies that were seeking their own independent identity and wished to be recognized as a viable people. Both King George’s army and navy infiltrated the colonies treating their citizens as rebellious and inferior subjects. They searched and hunted down colonial leaders, in many cases taking their property, houses, and land for their own purposes.  Many colonial families were forced to flee and in some cases died.  

King George III was an arrogant monarch that, out of pride in the superiority of the British Empire truly believed in his cause to squelch the colonial uprising. History tells us that King George was not successful even with the greatest military forces of his time. Any curious person must ask the question: Why did King George lose the colonies? Out of many possible answers one possibility stands out to me: The colonies, from the earliest settlers in the sixteen hundreds, tasted a life of liberty and freedom that became a silent but powerful force against British tyranny.  

