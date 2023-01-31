King George III, King of Great Britain from 1760 to 1820, tried to suppress the fledgling American colonies into subjugation. He sent the World’s greatest army (at that time) to reign in the American colonies that were seeking their own independent identity and wished to be recognized as a viable people. Both King George’s army and navy infiltrated the colonies treating their citizens as rebellious and inferior subjects. They searched and hunted down colonial leaders, in many cases taking their property, houses, and land for their own purposes. Many colonial families were forced to flee and in some cases died.
King George III was an arrogant monarch that, out of pride in the superiority of the British Empire truly believed in his cause to squelch the colonial uprising. History tells us that King George was not successful even with the greatest military forces of his time. Any curious person must ask the question: Why did King George lose the colonies? Out of many possible answers one possibility stands out to me: The colonies, from the earliest settlers in the sixteen hundreds, tasted a life of liberty and freedom that became a silent but powerful force against British tyranny.
An important question: Is the desire to live as a free people with unfettered liberties still a present-day yearning, or has it waned? This illusive state of liberty as expressed by our constitution (by the people and for the people) was not practiced by other countries but was indeed unique to our founding government. No ruler or king wanted his or her subjects to make laws and set governmental policies. Do we US Citizens, no matter the skin color, political affiliation, religion, or personal biases still desire and want these rare gifts of personal liberty and freedom? Do we?
Today, there are political parties, influential governmental and civic leaders, cultish organizations, one-world organizations, and CEO’s of billionaire corporations that wish to subjugate US citizens into their own ideological model, in effect suppressing our citizen’s chance for freedom and liberty. Once the US Citizen has lost the burning desire for liberty and freedom, as well as liberty and freedom itself, will we still be creative and innovative? There are certainly basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter. The US of A has helped other countries with these basic needs precisely because we have had the liberty and freedom to create and innovate, thus creating a life without oppressive ideologies that squelch motivational juices.
King George III is no longer with us, but is his down-your-nose elitist, arrogant and oppressive spirit coming back to haunt us? What do you think?