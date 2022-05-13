Doug LaMalfa does NOT deserve to be re-elected as our Representative to Congress. He hasn’t done anything for California or the Nation. Ask him why he voted AGAINST the American Rescue Plan to help struggling Americans with economic losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ask him why he voted AGAINST the Infrastructure bill. Ask him WHY he believes the 2020 Election was stolen! Ask him WHY he signed his name to the Texas lawsuit to overturn the 2020 Election! The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their fraudulent case.
We need to elect our Representative to Congress who will work for solutions on immigration, voting rights, climate change to name a few topics and not sit back and place blame; but to have the spine to stand up for Democracy and loyalty to the United States and the Constitution.
Etchi Haegele,
Yuba City
