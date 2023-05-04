Recently a vocal minority attacked Congressman LaMalfa over his attendance at a local school board meeting.  They were discussing parental rights and his legislation to protect students from these “woke” educators and bureaucrats.

These option pieces ranged from: “he has no business being here” to “he should focus on other issues” to extremely childish name calling.  Political discourse is great, but name calling is never okay.  These are policy discussions, not bigoted stances.

