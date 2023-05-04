Recently a vocal minority attacked Congressman LaMalfa over his attendance at a local school board meeting. They were discussing parental rights and his legislation to protect students from these “woke” educators and bureaucrats.
These option pieces ranged from: “he has no business being here” to “he should focus on other issues” to extremely childish name calling. Political discourse is great, but name calling is never okay. These are policy discussions, not bigoted stances.
We disagree with the last couple of opinion pieces in this paper. What is more important that the future generation of Americans? The education they receive today will either ensure their success or a lifetime of failure and struggle. Students should not be subjected to the political pressures or indoctrination by any group of people. No parent should have their parental autonomy threatened by a school.
We have multiple laws in place to restrict rights for our youth: buying guns, tobacco and joining the military are a few. Students should not be making such radical choices without their parental knowledge and consent.
Parents must be allowed to make decisions for THEIR children. It is not the role of government, nor the role of a bureaucrats to decide for students. We believe Congressman Doug LaMalfa is in the right on this issue and appreciate his dedication to stand up for his constituents at any venue.