Fellow Citizens in Marysville: Owning rental property in YUBA County (Marysville) is a LOSING proposition. Landlords have NO rights to protect their property. 

Having personally experienced assaults, bear repellent attacks, spitting in the face, knocked down, threatened, arson, forgery, 18 tires slashed, 45 windows broken, 9 apartments destroyed, 3 currently occupied by squatters. Police and City Council response negligible. 

