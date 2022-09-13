Fellow Citizens in Marysville: Owning rental property in YUBA County (Marysville) is a LOSING proposition. Landlords have NO rights to protect their property.
Having personally experienced assaults, bear repellent attacks, spitting in the face, knocked down, threatened, arson, forgery, 18 tires slashed, 45 windows broken, 9 apartments destroyed, 3 currently occupied by squatters. Police and City Council response negligible.
These are not friendly folks. They are organized and financed. Eviction (85 pages) in Civil Division 2 YEARS. Quotes from judges: "we know all landlords are jerks" and "we changed the rules." Sacramento Civil Court, Ann Miller Courthouse, offers forms and legal advice for evictions from free attorneys. In Yuba County, we get nothing but disrespect and abuse.
Drive by at 424 B Street and see for yourself the destruction. Truly shameful!