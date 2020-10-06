We, seniors living in a senior complex, woke up to see a surprising sight. Sometime during the early morning a person or persons spray-painted almost all of the cars with white paint. They wrote all kinds of graphic pics… genitals, swear words, four letter words, etc.
Quite a shock to a bunch of old gray-headed seniors.
Also there, very early in the morning, was a Yuba City police officer writing down info. and taking pictures… soon two more processing the same. After a couple of hours I went to my apt, but not before they started cleaning off the water-based paint… two men and a female officer. These officers were great! Nice, friendly, and caring. We appreciate them so much. A big thank you to our law enforcement. Particularly the three we were blessed with this morning. We met three great officers today. God bless you all.
Doris Keiser,
Yuba City
