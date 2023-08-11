I find your letter to subscribers announcing a 9-1-23 price increase hard to swallow. You have already cut our weekly news by about 28½% with no Sunday and Monday paper. Plus about a year ½ ago our monthly subscription rate was around $13 and now with less news we are paying a higher subscription rate. Sometime in 2024 I am sure you will double our subscription rate to $26 a month.
So, I beg the question, would you tell me why I shouldn’t cancel the Appeal-Democrat and start reading either the NY Times; Sacramento Bee; and SF Chronicle all of which have 20 times the news and sports that the Appeal-Democrat presents?
Editor’s note: Let me be clear, I do not have any control over the price of subscriptions or anything to do with any other financial aspect of the newspaper. Most major financial decisions are made by the company we work for and unfortunately we at the Appeal have little to no control over that.
As to why you should subscribe to the Appeal over larger publications that cover other cities, the answer is that those papers do not cover local government, area businesses or other local stories that are regularly covered in the Appeal, including local sports. Without a local paper, you’re not going to get local news – at least news that is professionally reported and presented.
Instead, area residents would be at the mercy of press releases from government agencies with only their viewpoint and unverified social media posts that aren’t held to the high standards that most media outlets are held to – thus increasing the prevalence of misinformation.
While the Bee may cover the occasional story in our area, that is not their focus and in some circumstances, their stories come from our reporting – the most recent example being Frank Crawford’s arrest. I completely understand the frustration felt by subscribers and I wish there was more I could do, but I can’t. I could easily pack up and leave for a bigger paper with higher pay and not worry about any of this, but I care about this community and the place I now call home. If you also care, then I hope you can stick with us.
Also, if you can afford it, then I would certainly encourage anyone to subscribe to as many newspapers as possible. We should all make it a habit of getting our news from several reputable sources so that we can make informed decisions about our future. Most importantly, if you want local news and want to keep this ongoing historical record of our area, then I hope you will continue to support the Appeal and the work we do.