Dear Appeal-Democrat:

I find your letter to subscribers announcing a 9-1-23 price increase hard to swallow. You have already cut our weekly news by about 28½% with no Sunday and Monday paper. Plus about a year ½ ago our monthly subscription rate was around $13 and now with less news we are paying a higher subscription rate. Sometime in 2024 I am sure you will double our subscription rate to $26 a month.

Tags

Recommended for you