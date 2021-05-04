We, the undersigned, are public health officers in the Greater Sacramento region. We write this letter in support of our colleague Dr. Phuong Luu, the Public Health Officer for Yuba and Sutter counties. We have worked closely with Dr. Luu throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and know her as a compassionate, knowledgeable, and energetic public health leader. Dr Luu contributes not only to the health of the two counties she serves, but our region and our state.
The mission of public health is to advance the health and well-being of California’s diverse people and communities. Dr Luu has worked tirelessly to fulfill this mission and, through her efforts, deaths have been averted and diseases prevented.
As public health officers, we are abundantly aware that there are individuals who do not support the guidelines of the California Department of Public Health for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Public health officers are willing to hear other points of view and diligently search for common ground. All are entitled to give their opinions in any forum they choose. The discourse has generally been polite. However, this is not the case regarding certain individuals in Yuba County who have publicly called for Dr. Luu to be assaulted and harmed because of her actions as a public health officer. Dr Luu’s life has been threatened and her ability to carry out her duties adversely affected.
Threatening a public official is both unacceptable and illegal. We are compelled to publicly condemn this behavior. Too many of us and our fellow health officers have experienced similar threats in the course of simply doing our jobs. This must stop, now. The hatefulness and anger being expressed are inexcusable, especially for someone who considers himself a person of faith.
We ask the residents of Yuba and Sutter Counties to join us in requiring civility in discourse. Please voice your opposition to this vicious conduct toward Dr. Luu. If there is anything this pandemic has shown us, it is that we are all united as human beings in our vulnerability to a relentless virus. Let us unite around our common humanity rather than allow hate to divide us. If you appreciate what Dr. Luu and her staff have done for the communities of Yuba and Sutter County, please let her know.
Physicians are called to serve as public health officers because they know in their hearts that the highest goal is the prevention of disease and advancement of health and well-being. Although we may have differences regarding the path to health, we public health officers call upon the residents of Yuba and Sutter County to work with us, with civility, towards this common purpose.
Richard Johnson, Alpine County Health Officer
Rita Kerr, Amador County Health Officer
Robert Bernstein, Butte County Health Officer
Nancy Williams, El Dorado County Health Officer
Gregory Burt, Public Health Officer, Colusa County
Robert Oldham, Placer County Health Officer
Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Health Officer
Celia Sutton-Pado, Sierra County Health Officer
Mark Satterfield, Plumas County Health Officer
Scott Kellermann, Nevada County Health Officer
Robert C. Hartmann, Jr., Amador County Deputy Health Officer
Glennah Trochet, Nevada County Deputy Health Officer
