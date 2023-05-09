I read in the Appeal that the three seats on the LD1 board were up for election again. I encourage residents of Yuba City to consider running for a seat on the board. The district provides flood protection to the people of Yuba City, yet its board has been composed of people whose interests and daily activity are in the agricultural lands south and west of Yuba City.
They may not see matters in the same light as someone whose property and family are located in town. Anyone considering running should consider the following.
In the last contested election for the board seats LD1 and the County Clerk were unable to conduct a fair election. They could not produce an adequate list of qualified voters with addresses; and so many qualified voters did not receive a ballot. The problem remains that to qualify a voter must be generally qualified and both live in the district and own land in the district; and, no one has that information. They know who pays the taxes to the district for each parcel, but that is often not all the owners of the parcel, and says nothing about where they live. Among other things, this disenfranchised an awful lot of women in Yuba City whose names were not picked up as co-owners of their own houses.
Last week I asked the County Clerk and LD1 whether they were able to provide a list of qualified LD1 voters the Clerk said it was LD1's responsibility. LD1 said I should ask the Clerk. Well, I guess that means that once again nobody is planning on being ready to conduct the LD1 election, and we can count on many qualified voters being left out.