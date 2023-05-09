I read in the Appeal that the three seats on the LD1 board were up for election again. I encourage residents of Yuba City to consider running for a seat on the board. The district provides flood protection to the people of Yuba City, yet its board has been composed of people whose interests and daily activity are in the agricultural lands south and west of Yuba City.  

They may not see matters in the same light as someone whose property and family are located in town. Anyone considering running should consider the following.

