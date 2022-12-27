Cal Trans and the City of Live Oak should be ashamed of the "improved" highway through the city. I can not believe a professional designed this mess. I also can not believe the city of Live Oak signed off on this dangerous "improvement". I drive through Live Oak on a regular basis and the islands are hard to see even in the day time and are virtually impossible to see at night and during rainy and foggy conditions. Please if nothing else paint the outside areas of these dangerous islands with highly reflective yellow paint, you just may save a life, maybe even your own.
W.C. Lewis