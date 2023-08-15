There is one true winner in the Migratory Bird Treaty Act case the Appeal Democrat recently reported on, the defendant himself, Mr. Carlos Ortiz. The fact that Mr. Ortiz was given a pitiful $1,000 fine is beyond me.
It is known by many that the fine for fishing without a license in Sutter County is over $1,000. I have had several friends fined several thousand dollars for bringing too many shotgun shells on Sacramento and Delevan Wildlife Refuges in Colusa County. Yet Mr. Ortiz gets a $1,000 slap on the wrist and the US DOJ actually publicizes it? Oh but wait, Mr. Ortiz can't hunt for three years!