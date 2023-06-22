The small city of Live Oak CA was once a one-stoplight town. Caltrans completed the 48.3 million dollar project in May of 2022. The project included installing new stop lights, long-lasting pavement, expanding the roadway from two to five lanes, etc.
The ultimate goal was the improve traffic flow and safety for pedestrians and motorists. Since the completion, numerous accidents occurred with one being a fatal accident. The construction included raised islands that are difficult to miss once entering the city of Live Oak.
As a resident of Live Oak, I noticed destroyed curbs and islands during the construction process. If this construction was implemented to improve traffic flow and safety, why have there been various accidents?
The opinions of the residents of Live Oak were not taken into consideration before the construction since HWY 99 is state property. As residents of the city, we must ensure to drive safely and be attentive to our surroundings. We must consider the safety of the pedestrians who are members of our community when driving through the city of Live Oak.
Pedestrians are loved ones and belong to a family in the community which is why it’s a necessity to follow the speed limit, be attentive, and allow pedestrians the right away in marked and unmarked crosswalks through the city.