The small city of Live Oak CA was once a one-stoplight town. Caltrans completed the 48.3 million dollar project in May of 2022. The project included installing new stop lights, long-lasting pavement, expanding the roadway from two to five lanes, etc. 

The ultimate goal was the improve traffic flow and safety for pedestrians and motorists. Since the completion, numerous accidents occurred with one being a fatal accident. The construction included raised islands that are difficult to miss once entering the city of Live Oak. 