Veterinarian Loretta Dean, of Sutter, passed away May 1st. She was the first woman graduate of University of California at Davis. She had applied to Vet School after her undergraduate work but was denied access. She continued her studies for another year, re-applied and was accepted, opening the way for future women veterinarian students.
Dr. Dean was an exceptional vet, sympathetic and competent with all kinds of animals. She supported Yuba Sutter Domestic Animal Disaster Assistance as the veterinary advisor. YSDADA is a non-profit organization sheltering dogs displaced by fire or flood in the two counties. I trained a couple of horses for Dr. Dean and we became good friends. To the very end, she was fielding calls from pet and livestock owners for advice. It was an honor to know her and she will be sorely missed.
Virginia Paschke,
Yuba City
