Some of us were born Caucasian. At the time we had no idea of our skin color. I recently heard that “brown” is the predominant skin color in our world. I often think it would be advantageous to be able to wear a kind of eye glass that does not allow the wearer to see skin color. That would certainly be a positive step toward unbiased equality. Not seeing the person’s skin color would perhaps leave us asking, “what is this person like?”
It would even be more significant to have magic glasses that would allow the wearer to see a person’s motives – his or her hidden intentions such as degree of integrity or hidden duplicity. Would it not be much more important to know a person’s inner character rather than merely that person’s outer façade? Is it not true that one’s inner character – motives and beliefs – is what we attempt to sense upon first meeting or even hearing one’s voice via the phone? You’ve heard sayings such as “wolf in sheep’s clothing” or “don’t judge a book by its cover.” Sometimes what we see is not what we get!
We humans are often duped by cultural bias so that from the outset we accept or reject based only on one’s outer appearance. Let’s hope someone invents magic glasses that allow us to see one’s “heart” intentions and motives and not merely outer appearance. Unfortunately such lenses have not been invented yet. Until then, be aware that a person’s looks are often deceiving. Someone having the appearance of a pirate just might be a very nice person, while a person whose outer façade is that of an angel just might be a real scoundrel. It perhaps would be rather scary to realize that a person wearing such magic lenses might see our hidden intentions and motives. Yikes!
Art Fruhling
Yuba City
