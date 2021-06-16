I was at the Marysville City Council meeting Tuesday and the mayor shut down my speaking before I was done. Not allowing me to finish my three minutes allowed. Because they don’t care what the citizens of Marysville think. Only what they think. There were two other citizens that spoke. And basically ignored them, too. The citizens of Marysville need to know that this City Council does not care about its citizens. Only their agenda. Which like one lady said that they work for us. Not the other way around. My shirt read. I don’t care. Which is their thoughts. Wake up. Realize who is in office. This needs to stop.
Karen Liggett,
Marysville
