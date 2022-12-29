I am writing in response to the letter from Walter Brown dated December 16.
I am writing in response to the letter from Walter Brown dated December 16.
I agree with Walter about being a host family. My husband and I have hosted players for several years and enjoy the young men. They come as strangers but leave as family.
We have remained close with many of our players over the years, as well as their families.
We look forward to hosting players again this year.
Vonnie Sick
Marysville
