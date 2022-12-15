Warmer weather and the sound of the bats hitting the baseballs is just a few weeks away. College teams will be starting to practice and play ball at the end of January, and the D-1 colleges soon after that. The professional ball players will be reporting to spring training. Some already assigned to teams and some invited to try to make the teams.
We are lucky here to have a new Independent League team, the Marysville Drakes, to play at Bryant Field in Marysville. Most players between 22-25 years of age, and most having been drafted into the minor leagues of professional baseball teams, and getting released for whatever reason. Continuing play in the Independent leagues to gain skills and get noticed by professional scouts. Some are still trying to get there, so the games played should be very competitive. The Drakes will be composed of players from all over the country. All still have the love for the game and desire to make big leagues.
Host families will be recruited from the surrounding areas to host these young men in their homes for the summer. They will arrive here in late May and stay until sometime in August. They will be busy, playing games most 6 days a week, here at home and on the road to other cities. 29 games at home and 21 on the road. They need support and caring people at home here, since they will be away from family and friends. You share in their everyday ups and downs, when they do good and sometimes not so good. All you need is a bedroom for them, bathroom, kitchen privileges and laundry facilities. Sometimes we share our meals and barbecues with them. They always love to see and hear you in the stands cheering them on. When they have time, they can play catch and help your young ball players learn some skills. Great friendships and memories develop from sharing your home with “Boys of Summer.” You can call 530-423-6383 and ask for details of how to apply. Or go to marysvilledrakes.com. I know it is a while until they get here, but it is time to start thinking about being a host parent.