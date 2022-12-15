Warmer weather and the sound of the bats hitting the baseballs is just a few weeks away. College teams will be starting to practice and play ball at the end of January, and the D-1 colleges soon after that. The professional ball players will be reporting to spring training. Some already assigned to teams and some invited to try to make the teams.

We are lucky here to have a new Independent League team, the Marysville Drakes, to play at Bryant Field in Marysville. Most players between 22-25 years of age, and most having been drafted into the minor leagues of professional baseball teams, and getting released for whatever reason. Continuing play in the Independent leagues to gain skills and get noticed by professional scouts. Some are still trying to get there, so the games played should be very competitive. The Drakes will be composed of players from all over the country. All still have the love for the game and desire to make big leagues.

