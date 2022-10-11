In response to your view of our Marysville issue in your article entitled “‘I’m frustrated and angry’: Marysville mayor, public lambast Caltrans over traffic issues.” He is not the only one that is frustrated.
After reading your article, it does not seem you understand why we are frustrated with Caltrans. Your article paints a picture of innocence of any wrongdoing by Caltrans and that a few disgruntled citizens were nitpicking on the project that will improve a section of Marysville.
You also seem to think that it was the Mayor that prompted the citizens in attendance which also prompted me to write a response to your opinion piece.
I had no knowledge of the Mayor’s circulation of flyers. I attended the city council meeting because of an agenda item I saw. An issue that has been a major concern of many people who live here and especially to those that read and understood Caltrans Binney Junction EIR report in 2020 and know of our extreme traffic issues caused by the freeways going through. We unfortunately had no knowledge for more than a year as to how the discussions were going in closed sessions. People very much are interested in learning how these sessions are going. Seeing that subject on the agenda I highlighted it to my Maryville email list.
To paint an accurate picture of the meeting and the project, one should not leave out important information. It would be of great importance to read the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) issued to us on the Binney Junction project and understand why it is misleading. A major item to understand is the EIR Report does not take in consideration all of the projects when complete, isolating the Binney Junction project from the other projects. Meaning that the rest of the highway projects north are not part of the equation and are left out of the EIR. This fact causes the information in the EIR to be inaccurate.
Two years ago when this came before the City Council, citizens did attend and try to shed light on the inaccuracies of Caltrans EIR to the City council and how it will make matters worse in areas of the freeway that are already connected (B/9th/E/10th), ignoring Marysville Master Bike Plan, etc. However, like you, the city council did not see it and seemed only to listen to the Caltrans Representative.
It took the city having a professional taking a closer look to see the full picture. I did not know until October 4th from the meeting that the majority of the City Council now gets it. By your writing you seem to put the Mayor in a negative light for going out and talking with the citizens. Do you not realize for a city council member to take time out to work on our issues as a huge positive? Do you realize how hard it is to get the community to participate in their own town’s issues? I had no idea he did work at getting people involved so that was good news! It has moved up my respect for him and the other city council members who now are standing up for Marysville.