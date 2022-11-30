The November 22, 2022 article, “A rotten traffic problem,” stated that “two state highways that severely impact the city and its side streets” cause traffic problems in Marysville.
When I returned from serving in the US Air Force at the beginning of 1987, Washington DC had agreed to fund a new bridge over the Feather River!
When they asked where to put it, Yuba City and Sutter County said south of Marysville, connecting South Yuba City with South Yuba County, where all the growth was taking place. Marysville and Yuba County said North of Marysville, connecting District 10 with Live Oak Blvd, to encourage growth.
Washington told us to come back when we knew what we wanted and SACOG washed their hands of us.
Later CalTrans proposed a Bypass for Highway 70, routing it through Hallwood. Marysville asked the roadway to be built atop a levee providing flood protection. When told that would make the project cost-prohibitive, Marysville lost interest and another possible traffic solution passed us by.
Recently, the 5th Street Bridge was replaced. Installing a new bridge without first demolishing the old one increased the cost of the bridge and made construction more complicated, but it kept traffic going through Marysville.
I’m pleased Marysville citizens are also unhappy about this situation. It seems their elected representatives want all traffic to drive through the city. Maybe they think twice the next time there is a proposal to route traffic around Marysville.