The November 22, 2022 article, “A Rotten Traffic Problem,” stated that “two state highways that severely impact the city and its side streets” cause traffic problems in Marysville. Many citizens expressed their concerns about this at a meeting at The 530.

The December 7, 2022 Appeal-Democrat included an editorial by the mayor of Marysville decrying the terrible effects of having highways 20 and 70 run through his city.

