The November 22, 2022 article, “A Rotten Traffic Problem,” stated that “two state highways that severely impact the city and its side streets” cause traffic problems in Marysville. Many citizens expressed their concerns about this at a meeting at The 530.
The December 7, 2022 Appeal-Democrat included an editorial by the mayor of Marysville decrying the terrible effects of having highways 20 and 70 run through his city.
Mayor Branscum mentions experiencing most of California first-hand, and I appreciate his perspective. I agree with his view that Marysville suffers because of the traffic situation, but not his solution.
I have lived here most of my life and have a slightly different perspective. The traffic in Marysville is not the fault of CalTrans, who has tried many times over the decades to route the highways around Marysville. In every instance, The City of Marysville has thwarted CalTrans’ plans.
I am thrilled to hear a Marysville official talk about the need to route traffic around the city. I suggest rather than calling out CalTrans, the mayor sit down with them and work out a plan that will reduce the traffic through the city, benefiting everyone.