Growing up in Marysville many years ago I remember Ellis Lake as a vibrant lake with boat races, picnics and fishing. It is a WPA gem, a piece of Marysville history. Many times I have returned from Kansas City to find it a ruin, a worn out relic of the past. Heart breaking that few saw as a huge attraction and business growth.
After reading the Appeals article of July 20th maybe, just maybe there will be some positive changes. Maybe Ellis Lake will not remain a cesspool of history. The lake is just about all that's left of a once vibrant town/city and not just a drive through for trucks (another huge issue in itself). Please continue to pursue the lake project. It's worth it for growing businesses and investment ventures. I hope it's not too late.