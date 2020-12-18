The article “Stay-At-Home order looms as Covid-19 cases explode” amazes me. We were all warned last March that this is how it could play out. Yet I see quite a few people out and about without wearing masks!
I was shopping for some necessities last March without a mask. Someone passed me going the opposite direction, he turned his head toward me and he coughed on me! He didn’t cover his mouth. Right then I knew my own protection was my job! I try to remember my mask when I am in a public place all the time!
No one will protect you! You must take care of yourself! Last March there wasn’t as much risk as now. Do what you can to protect yourself.
Dianne Bryant,
Yuba City
