Thank you for your thoughtful inquiry in the August 7 Our View. You asked the question, “why someone would want to shoot a lot of people,” and you raise the question of how the shooters “feel about life.” We believe the answer is the killers do not value human life, theirs or anyone else’s. We think this in large measure is the result of a culture of death in our country.
Over the last 50 years, abortion has been legal in the United States. During most of those years, those who supported abortion contended that the unborn was not a human life. However, via ultrasound, science has now proven otherwise. Yet, the “progressives” either ignore science on this particular issue or just do not care.
We know that the denial of the dignity of humans has led to many atrocities in the past. The current atrocity of the killing of millions of unborn babies cannot be tolerated if we want to stop the culture of death and re-establish a belief in the dignity of the human being.
The 2018 movie “Gosnell” shows in the court proceedings taken from a real trial, that the killing of the unborn child before birth is not in any meaningful way different than killing the child after birth. In fact, according to the testimony, Dr. Gosnell killed many.
Within the last month, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a pediatric neurologist, coldly supported the killing of a baby after birth. He said a decision to end the baby’s life would be made after the parents and the doctor “have a discussion.” This callous disregard for the dignity of human life can be easily accepted by the perpetrators of these mass killings when they take their own lives as well as their unknown victims. This is clearly an extension of our culture of death and must be stopped.
John and Maureen Guth,
Yuba City