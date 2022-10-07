1% Sales Tax Increase (they use 1 cent to make it sound smaller, just FYI) to generate over $19 MILLION is ridiculous. Just because other jurisdictions do it is not a valid argument for Sutter County to join the insanity.
Sutter County could say “Hey, come shop here, its cheaper!” But no.
Since 2006 the Sutter County Grand Jury has issued SEVEN reports on the underfunding of the fire services in Sutter County. Recommendations have been made and a sales tax increase was never one of them.
Elected officials know – or they should know – that there are other alternatives to fund public safety, but they choose not to do their jobs but rather slide a General Tax on the ballot that has NO GUARANTEE to fund anything they promise.
Where is their spending plan on Measure A? Ask them. There isn’t one.
Have you attended any of the “Town Halls” for their dog and pony show?
You will learn things like: The City of Yuba City will probably receive at least HALF of the revenue. It’s a General Tax “because it requires less voter approval”. We aren’t saying for sure that we will shut down a fire station. We want the voters to decide.