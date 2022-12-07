I was dismayed, but not surprised, that the Sutter County Tax Initiative failed to pass. One percent that would have generated approximately $19.5M of much needed revenue for the county. One percent.
The very basic rule of attracting and retaining staff is to examine the external environment. Who is paying what and what benefits are offered? Common sense says you should at least match prevailing wage. Apparently, those who voted against the measure are happy with an understaffed county and the revolving door of qualified employees that comes with trailing the pack.