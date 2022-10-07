On August 10, 2022 the AD had an article which related the Editors perception of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting at which a vote was held to place a sales tax increase on the November ballot.
Doing the math: The proposal is an increase of one cent sales tax over nine years. Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer stated that the tax would be needed for 9 years to bridge the gap until Sutter Point Development can come online as a revenue source. Doing the math: (9 years) times the (projected $19.6 million revenue per year) = (176.4 million dollars.) Mr. Smith the County Administration officer (CAO) in a staff analysis says next year we will have a $1 million shortfall and by 2028-29 it will amount to 38 million dollars. If one extrapolates that number out to 9 years you would get around $60 million. If the sales tax passes we will have a net excess of $118,400,000 million dollars setting in the General Fund. There is little explanation of what causes these budget increases and no explanation of what the $118.4 million would go towards.
I am disheartened that people have bought into the scare tactic of a possible degradation of our rural fire fighting capability as reflected in recent AD Letters to the Editor. Ask yourself how much would it cost to build and staff a rural fire station $2 million, $5 million, $176.4 million? This is meant to distract you. While you focus on your public safety services they a reaping a massive windfall of tax dollars with zero justification. This cannot be minimized as “only being a one cent increase, what can it hurt?” $19.6 million annually ain’t chicken feed.
Our current Sutter County annual budget is $403,000,000; (Seems like a goodly sum.) they are asking for a 5% increase. Is that an unreasonable request. Probably not if they could only show a fiscal plan of how the money was to be spent? When ask they say “Public Safety” like that answers all questions. Or, “Oh we will form a committee to guide us in how to spend it.” I do not believe there is anything nefarious going on as that would require a plan and, that seems to be beyond their capabilities.
Until they can get their act together I would urge a NO VOTE on the tax increase.