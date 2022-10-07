On August 10, 2022 the AD had an article which related the Editors perception of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting at which a vote was held to place a sales tax increase on the November ballot. 

Doing the math: The proposal is an increase of one cent sales tax over nine years. Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer stated that the tax would be needed for 9 years to bridge the gap until Sutter Point Development can come online as a revenue source. Doing the math: (9 years) times the (projected $19.6 million revenue per year) = (176.4 million dollars.) Mr. Smith the County Administration officer (CAO) in a staff analysis says next year we will have a $1 million shortfall and by 2028-29 it will amount to 38 million dollars. If one extrapolates that number out to 9 years you would get around $60 million. If the sales tax passes we will have a net excess of $118,400,000 million dollars setting in the General Fund. There is little explanation of what causes these budget increases and no explanation of what the $118.4 million would go towards.

