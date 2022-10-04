Re: Measure A
Measure A IS NOT a tax for public safety.
This tax would be deposited into the county General Fund and can be used for ANY purpose, there is NO guarantee anything will be spent on public safety, law enforcement or fire protection.
Sutter County’s budget shortfalls are largely due to rising payroll, pension and health insurance costs of county employees. We have no say in what the county pays employees. Employee Unions meet behind closed doors to negotiate generous government employee pay and benefits.
CALPERS just had $47 billion loss that will make Sutter County unfunded pension debt to skyrocket to about $200 million in unfunded pension debt.
Then they come to us, who are probably paid less, have no pension, and raise our taxes to pay for their promises.
This massive 1% sales tax hike will hurt our families, the poor, and seniors on fixed incomes. You, along with all businesses, restaurants, truckers, and farmers will pay this extra tax on goods. Even more tax on gas for your car.
The proponents will tell you, it’s only for 9 years, then what?
Don’t be fooled into voting for this tax.
They are going to try to scare you by saying our safety services will be reduced but look, there are better solutions.
If they really need money mainly to support our Sheriffs and Fire Department, then that should be a special tax just for that purpose.
Vote NO on Measure A, we deserve better.
James Seif
Yuba City
