Unless you’ve had to call for emergency services for a loved one, you will never appreciate the importance of our fire departments. On more than one occasion I have had to call 911 and the first responder was the Oswald Tudor Fire Department.
For those of us out in the Tudor and rural areas, we should be aware that if there is not enough funding for our fire departments, they will be the first to be cut. That is why I am voting for Measure A. It’s not just about fires if your ag building, home or other businesses are on fire, it’s about emergency medical treatment.