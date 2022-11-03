What possible interest does a Political Action Committee organized to fight the funding of parks in Los Angeles have in decisions voters are being asked to make to fund public safety and other critical local services in Sutter County?
The No on Measure A reported a $5,000.00 contribution from “Issues PAC of Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, earmarked to opposed propositions SP and initiative ordinance ULA, City of Los Angeles,” according to records on file with the Sutter County Elections Department. Interestingly, the committee name lists the address as Los Angeles with no street address.
Who is funding this political action committee and why are they spending money in Sutter County opposing Measure A which will provide additional resources for public safety and other critical local services for our citizens?
What business is it of an association in Los Angeles as to what decision voters in Sutter County make about having fully staffed fire and sheriff's departments, a fully staffed jail, and prosecutors and probation officers?
Whether you support Measure A or you don't, the decision is a local decision, an individual decision – not a decision made by Los Angeles political operatives. Please consider a YES vote on MEASURE A.
Sutter County Fire Fighters’ Association