What possible interest does a Political Action Committee organized to fight the funding of parks in Los Angeles have in decisions voters are being asked to make to fund public safety and other critical local services in Sutter County?

The No on Measure A reported a $5,000.00 contribution from “Issues PAC of Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, earmarked to opposed propositions SP and initiative ordinance ULA, City of Los Angeles,” according to records on file with the Sutter County Elections Department. Interestingly, the committee name lists the address as Los Angeles with no street address. 

