Have you or someone you know been in a car accident and the fire department saved yours or some else’s life?
I have and will never forget how fortunate I was to have the Oswald Tudor Fire Department administer roadside emergency services before being transported to the hospital.
I was a young mother with two children, ages 2 and 4, when a driver crossed the white line and hit me head on south of Bogue Road/Hwy. 99.
My children are now 48 and 50. I am so thankful I was here to raise them and now enjoy my grandchildren. Had it not been for the firefighters on duty that evening and the assistance of the sheriff’s department, I would never have survived.
I am strongly in support of Measure A and encourage everyone to consider the implications if Sutter County closes down fire departments due to a lack of funding or the lack of firefighters. If you live in the cities, you too will be impacted since you travel Hwy 99 and Garden Hwy and other roads in the county where accidents can occur.
No one likes taxes, yet we seem to have no problem paying higher sales taxes when we shop or eat in Sacramento, Roseville or other cities/counties.
Sutter County is one of only seven counties that has not raised its sales tax. Measure A raises the sales tax one penny. I’m willing to pay that extra penny if it means a well-funded sheriff’s department and not shutting down fire departments.