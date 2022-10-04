Some people have suggested that Sutter County eliminate the library and museum, have an all-volunteer fire department, and stop sending fire fighters to medical aid calls, rather than ask voters to support a slight sales tax increase of one percent to keep vital services operating in the coming years. I support Measure A because it is an opportunity to keep my community safe and to maintain a professional fire fighting service and fully staffed patrol and jail divisions in the sheriff’s department.
By eliminating the library and museum, we could likely delay cuts to public safety budgets for just one year. We would then be in the same position as today, facing possible cuts in public safety, and we would be missing important cultural resources.