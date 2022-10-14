Thank you for the thorough article exploring the communication between Sutter County and Yuba City regarding Measure A.
I reside in Yuba City and will cast a “yes” vote. I recognize the need for the County to enhance public safety salaries to enable the recruitment and retention of the most qualified personnel. I do not want this to come at the expense of the other valuable services I rely on. I am willing to pay that additional 1% sales tax to ensure the best staff and service is available in other critical county departments such as emergency management, public health, environmental health, clerk recorder, roads and especially important to me the Library and Museum.