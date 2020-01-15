Yuba Community College District wants more of our tax dollars – this time $228.4 Million! They have a lot of nerve since we are currently paying on four Yuba College School Bonds as follows:
– Series A - $29,504,047 - Ends 8/1/2031 - 11 years remaining.
– Series B - $65,492,278 - Ends 8/1/2046 - 26 years remaining.
– Series C - $34,935,795 - Ends 8/1/2050 - 30 years remaining.
– Series D - $26,500,000 - Ends 8/1/2039 - 19 years remaining.
In reviewing the 31-item project list for Measure C, it is extremely general in nature citing such things as “heating, ventilation and cooling systems, irrigation piping systems, maintenance issues, electrical systems and wiring, automotive, plumbing, sewer and drainage systems, decaying walls, old ceiling tiles and flooring, leaky roofs” and many others.
The project list is very similar to the list provided for Measure Q approved by the voters in 2016. The majority of the items listed should have been taken care of under the previous bond and on-going routine maintenance.
Why weren’t they?
Perhaps it is because the District has a $52 million pension debt, a $48 million unfunded retiree healthcare debt, is paying $310,000 a year in rent for an Administration office in downtown Yuba City – which should be located on the college campus – and pays top administrators $200,000 to $300,000 a year in salaries and benefits.
The college district includes all of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties and portions of Butte, Glenn, Lake, Placer and Yolo counties.
Those of you who rent should be concerned – if property taxes go up, your rent will probably go up to cover the increase.
If approved, the total cost is estimated to be $412 million.
Vote no on Measure C!
Pat Miller,
Yuba City