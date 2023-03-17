I live in Yuba City and have done so since 2008. I work in healthcare here in town, and I am proud to say that the office I work for has for many years taken Medi-Cal for eye care, as very few offices in town did.
We have been inundated for years asking if we take Medi-Cal insurance for eyes, and if our appointment book is full, where else can they go? Herein lies the problem.
For all manner of reasons, COVID being one of them, we have many people on Medi-Cal in the surrounding Yuba-Sutter area. We should be taking care of people’s medical needs as well as all the other aspects of life, such as schools, church, food, housing and more. After all we are a community, and that is what a healthy and caring community does.
Sadly, though, what I have observed is that those members of society who have Medi-Cal, are often treated as undesirable and unwanted, even though most people with this type of state insurance actually have jobs. The reason businesses don’t want to accept this particular insurance is of course the amount that is paid to the business from the state of California for the treatment given, whether it be dental, medical or vision related.
I can’t help but wonder if this is an aspect of capitalism that raises its ugly head to show us what’s really important? Does it literally all come down to money?
I’ve often wondered how much better off people in this area would fare if every office would take just 10% of Medi-Cal patients. This way patients would have their needs met without having to travel to Sacramento just to find an office that accepts their insurance. I challenge all eye care and medical practices in the Yuba-Sutter area to start taking some Medi-Cal, instead of only thinking about your own bank account and care about the people who live in this town.
Let’s make the healthcare experience in our area exceptional, and something we can truly be proud of.