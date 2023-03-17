I live in Yuba City and have done so since 2008. I work in healthcare here in town, and I am proud to say that the office I work for has for many years taken Medi-Cal for eye care, as very few offices in town did. 

We have been inundated for years asking if we take Medi-Cal insurance for eyes, and if our appointment book is full, where else can they go? Herein lies the problem. 

Tags

Recommended for you