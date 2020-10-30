Mike Strong’s letter in (the Oct. 29) Appeal was great. The articles and pictures regarding this election are so biased against our conservative President. Media has spent over 4 years trying to push their socialist/communist agenda down our throats.
Here are some facts. With President Trump our taxes have been less. Our health insurance has been less and our medications cost less. We are seniors on a fixed income and these savings are wonderful for us.
We may be old, but we are not stupid. Shame on the media.
Karen Cartoscelli,
Yuba City
