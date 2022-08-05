If you get a call from someone saying they are from Medicare, it is a scam. They claim that your Medicare Card is no longer good and they will send you another one along with a knee brace, back brace and cancer test to mail back in, and even more; they even give you the number of the fraudulent new card. 

They tell you your doctor wants it done and tell you how to fill out the paperwork and lie to save from being charged but that there is a consultant fee that you owe. If you check with your doctor, you will find that no request has ever been made. They will continue to call you 10 times a day for many days pretending to be your doctor’s nurse, SSN or Medicare. They even threaten to take Medicare away from you if you don’t give in. 

Tags

Recommended for you