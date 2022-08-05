If you get a call from someone saying they are from Medicare, it is a scam. They claim that your Medicare Card is no longer good and they will send you another one along with a knee brace, back brace and cancer test to mail back in, and even more; they even give you the number of the fraudulent new card.
They tell you your doctor wants it done and tell you how to fill out the paperwork and lie to save from being charged but that there is a consultant fee that you owe. If you check with your doctor, you will find that no request has ever been made. They will continue to call you 10 times a day for many days pretending to be your doctor’s nurse, SSN or Medicare. They even threaten to take Medicare away from you if you don’t give in.
You may even receive an unwanted Back Brace that you did not want nor was it ordered by your doctor. If so, the shipping company will send you a return free shipping slip if you contact them. They will try and Datamine any information you give to them, and if you do give some, they will use what you tell them to phone you again and again with professionals (crooks) in that field.
Medicare does not do this. Give these phone call crooks nothing and hang up. Phone the number on the back of your existing Medicare card and report the scam. These crooks say that they are sending you a new Medicare card. If you get one, call Medicare immediately and report. Medicare will tell you that the card you already have in possession is valid and note the scam attempt on your real Medicare file.
I kid you not, these scam artists are rude, aggressive, threatening and even profane. If your phone shows who called last, theirs will either list “Unknown” or be a bogus number should you try to phone it. DO NOT ENGAGE THESE SCAMMERS in any fashion or you will regret it! BEWARE! Seniors are vulnerable for sure!
We filed a fraud report with Medicare after they informed us that Medicare never conducts business this way.
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.