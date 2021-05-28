While we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, many people will see Memorial Day as an opportunity to gather, celebrate, and return to a sense of normalcy. However, Memorial Day is an important occasion each year. It is an opportunity to honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. Military.
This year, while you celebrate with friends and family, we encourage you to remember what Memorial Day is all about. Take some time to reflect on the freedoms and liberties you enjoy and give thanks to those who sacrificed their lives to protect them.
The National Moment of Remembrance is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time each Memorial Day and presents a chance for all Americans to commemorate the fallen by pausing for a minute to remember those who so humbly gave their lives for the betterment of our country.
To learn how you can pay tribute not only on Memorial Day, but throughout each year, contact your local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
John G. Lowe,
State Commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of California
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 490 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.