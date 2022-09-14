I am writing in hope to bring awareness to a health problem that is affecting many residents in the County of Sutter. I myself am a resident of Sutter County and currently a Social Work student who has witnessed this concern firsthand. Bringing awareness for those who are or have battled with their mental health.
Not only would I like to bring awareness for residents, but I would also like to speak on the term about how we do not have enough mental health service providers in our county. Very few providers that we do have can come with a high price tag, which can make it hard for a resident to cover costs when they need therapy. Many private practice providers also do not accept insurance which can be a burden on those whose insurance does cover costs, but they cannot find anyone that will take their insurance. Whether that is individual, family, or relational counseling.
Yuba-Sutter Behavioral Health offers services for those who are a risk to themselves or others and only offer a small number of therapeutic sessions after being discharged from their inpatient stay. If a patient needs longer-term therapy, they will be referred out and placed on a waitlist due to there not being enough mental health providers within the county. Yuba-Sutter Behavioral does have outside therapeutic services as well for those who are diverse culture, but due to the high demands they as well have a long waitlist.
In Sutter County medical offices that are of a bigger practice also provide mental health services, though appointments are anywhere from three to six months out. As for larger private therapeutic medical office, costs are skyrocketing, and charges start at $500 a day for an appointment. Medical offices like these seem to be more interested in their financial gain instead of the patient who is dealing with a crisis.
By bringing awareness to the actual mental health issue, which is not having enough therapists/counselors in Sutter and Yuba counties. We can hope that the counties will look and see where funding is really needed the most and help those who are in need so they can go back or start from the beginning and enjoy a healthier life that they are deserving of. In also looking at the lack of mental health providers including private practice we can also take a look and see how we can bring more providers into our community.