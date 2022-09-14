I am writing in hope to bring awareness to a health problem that is affecting many residents in the County of Sutter. I myself am a resident of Sutter County and currently a Social Work student who has witnessed this concern firsthand. Bringing awareness for those who are or have battled with their mental health. 

Not only would I like to bring awareness for residents, but I would also like to speak on the term about how we do not have enough mental health service providers in our county. Very few providers that we do have can come with a high price tag, which can make it hard for a resident to cover costs when they need therapy. Many private practice providers also do not accept insurance which can be a burden on those whose insurance does cover costs, but they cannot find anyone that will take their insurance. Whether that is individual, family, or relational counseling. 

