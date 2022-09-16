Ms. (Tanya) Hernandez makes many relevant points in her letter.
The problem is, this nation has too few licensed practitioners in mental health, and most of those are located in metro centers, not in rural and remote areas like ours.
This is not a new problem; it has been going on for years. Those who cannot pay rent in metro areas move here and expect the same level of services.
Local residents need to acknowledge they are living in a “care desert” and need to seek help in adjacent metro areas. In my opinion we have a healthcare desert for many conditions in Y-S. So if you need MH care, go south to Sacramento and Placer counties. For other care, including cardiac, go to Chico.
Low income and Medi-Cal clients will likely never find appropriate mental health care in this community. So stop wishing for it, and get care where it is available – outside Y-S.
We don’t have group counseling in Y-S but they do in Sacramento. Why this is so has never been explained to me, as it is a cost-effective care treatment modality.
At one point there was a private psychiatric hospital in Yuba City, but it couldn’t make it financially because not enough patients had insurance that could keep it afloat.
If this provides any context, when I was a child my sister had severe food allergies. My mom had to drive to Sacramento natural food stores to get what we needed. Sure, it was a burden. But as a family we did it to provide for my sister. Not to mention it was expensive.
So if you really want care in Y-S, recognize the limitations of where you live. If you really want to fix it, drive south or move. There is help available outside Y-S.
Maybe one day there will be true parity in healthcare. But until then, if you live in Y-S, you choose to live in an area with limited resources. You choose.
Karen Hess
Yuba City
